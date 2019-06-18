Track Premiere: The Ocean Blue returns with 'It Takes So Long'

Although always on key, The Ocean Blue has always been a little bit out of time. The jangly, dream-pop outfit from rural Hershey, PA were literally still in high school when they became college radio darlings and MTV fixtures shortly after Seymour Stein signed them to Sire Records in 1989. Their sound was a cool ice creamy swirl of R.E.M. and Kitchens of Distinction and The Dream Academy. But, by the time they dropped a legit masterpiece, Beneath the Rhythm and Sound, their bright sound, sincere youthful optimism and "suburbanism" was a far cry from the grungy disaffection and hardcore vibes of 1993.

Despite that, The Ocean Blue's biggest single, "Sublime" became a hit on the strength of its sweet, hooky perfection. The story goes, that the night they played it on Conan O'Brien, they immediately drove directly from Manhattan to Lancaster's Chameleon Club and - although they understandably got there a little late - they absolutely crushed it.

The Ocean Blue have a new album - their first in 6 year, out June 21 - King and Queens / Knave and Thieves, and a brand new song, "It Takes So Long," which singer David Schelzel describes as, "a song about patience. Patience talking with impatience."

"It Takes So Long" is short and sweet. And given that The Ocean Blue's dreamy vibe could've been from 1969, 1993 or 2019...it sounds right on time.

The Ocean Blue will also mark their live return to SoCal at the Echoplex, 11/17.