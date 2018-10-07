Broken beats, soulful key chords, samples and sounds.
Sunday's Latest Show
Broken beats, soulful key chords, samples and sounds.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Anthony Valadez
More From Anthony Valadez
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 10.8 -10.12.18 This week KCRW offers a fresh variety of songs, including a new one from Tash Sultana’s debut album. We unearth new projects from: Baths called Geotic, and Heartless Bastards bassist debuts The Tender… Read More
Music for Your Weekend I’m going to attribute the vibe of my selections this week to the fact that I’ve finally been able to keep up a semi-regular meditation practice. Every one of these… Read More