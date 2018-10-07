ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ANTHONY
VALADEZ

ANTHONY<br>VALADEZANTHONY<br>VALADEZ

Sunday's Latest Show

Broken beats, soulful key chords, samples and sounds.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 07, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Broken beats, soulful key chords, samples and sounds.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Anthony Valadez

More From Anthony Valadez

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 10.8 -10.12.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 10.8 -10.12.18 This week KCRW offers a fresh variety of songs, including a new one from Tash Sultana’s debut album. We unearth new projects from: Baths called Geotic, and Heartless Bastards bassist debuts The Tender… Read More

Oct 08, 2018

Music for Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music for Your Weekend I’m going to attribute the vibe of my selections this week to the fact that I’ve finally been able to keep up a semi-regular meditation practice. Every one of these… Read More

Oct 05, 2018

Stephen Malkmus + The Jicks Cover Neil Young
KCRW Music Blog

Stephen Malkmus + The Jicks Cover Neil Young Stephen Malkmus and his band the Jicks tumbled into KCRW’s studio for a loose, jammy, and magnetic set behind their 7th studio album Sparkle Hard. The iconic indie-rocker performed with… Read More

Oct 04, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed