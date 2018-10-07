Broken beats, soulful key chords, samples and sounds.
Saturday's Latest Show
Broken beats, soulful key chords, samples and sounds.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Anthony Valadez
More From Anthony Valadez
Mixed in Focus: The Sounds of Baaba Maal x Classixx x Brazilian Girls KCRW and the Annenberg Foundation present the three-concert Sound in Focus series this summer. KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez has crafted a mix tape in honor of our July 16 concert featuring Senegalese singer Baaba Maal, LA DJ duo Classixx, and Brazilian Girls.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Music for Your Weekend I’m going to attribute the vibe of my selections this week to the fact that I’ve finally been able to keep up a semi-regular meditation practice. Every one of these… Read More
Stephen Malkmus + The Jicks Cover Neil Young Stephen Malkmus and his band the Jicks tumbled into KCRW’s studio for a loose, jammy, and magnetic set behind their 7th studio album Sparkle Hard. The iconic indie-rocker performed with… Read More