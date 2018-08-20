ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GARTH
TRINIDAD

GARTH<br>TRINIDADGARTH<br>TRINIDAD

Honoring Aretha Franklin

Garth Trinidad honors Aretha Franklin.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 16, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

In the wake of Aretha Franklin's passing, Garth Trinidad paid tribute to the Queen of Soul with a special two-hour set of her classic music.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Photo credit: Austin Mini

Host:
Garth Trinidad

More From Garth Trinidad

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 8/20 – 8/24/18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 8/20 – 8/24/18 Add some new music to your collection this week with Today’s Top Tune, as we serve up a song from a NY-based band that’s been under the radar called Gitkin. Plus, a… Read More

Aug 20, 2018

Music for Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music for Your Weekend   With releases from both new faces and familiar ones, August has proven to be flush with so much good music! First, let’s begin with a new face on the… Read More

Aug 17, 2018

The Legacy of Aretha Franklin
KCRW Music Blog

The Legacy of Aretha Franklin The Queen is dead; long live the Queen! Aretha Franklin, nicknamed “the Queen of Soul,” has passed in her adopted hometown of Detroit at the age of 76, after a… Read More

Aug 16, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed