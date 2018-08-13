KCRW Broadcast 489

Fanatic! I don’t know where you are right now but it’s hot where I am. Los Angeles is cooking. I’m just glad that it’s below 90 degrees.

Fanatic, it’s been somewhat of a “thing” on this show, to once a year, in the month of August, to have a show that’s extremely Punk Rock oriented. We get letters asking if it’s going to happen and I’m happy to confirm that indeed, it’s happening and tonight is the night. Below, you will see a cornucopia of Punk tunes. I think it’s going to be a great one. I will be live and for free playing music at the KCRW Summer Nights event next Saturday night.

I will be on for 90 minutes, 8:30 to 10:00 PM. The show is ready, I think it’s going to be a good one. Prepare to have your heart rate elevated.

I can’t believe I’m being allowed anywhere near the new building.

Next week, stay hydrated and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Twitter: @henryrollins