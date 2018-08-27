ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HENRY
ROLLINS

HENRY<br>ROLLINSHENRY<br>ROLLINS

KCRW Broadcast 491

Fanatic!! This our last show for the summer.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 26, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Fanatic! I know that Autumn doesn’t start for about three weeks but for me, it’s September first, which would make this our last show for the summer. In Los Angeles, it’s going to be hot for weeks to come, so this show might not exactly be the soundtrack for one season giving way to another but for me, August is one thing and September is quite another.

I listened to the new Escape-Ism album yet again earlier today. If you liked that last one, then you’re going to like this one as well. If you have neither record, you can get both and have an amazing weekend.

I’m in Washington DC this weekend. I was at Dischord House yesterday and Ian gets on the phone with someone. At one point he says, “Hey, someone wants to talk with you” and hands me the phone. It was Robo from Black Flag. I don’t think I’ve spoken with him for 35 years. He sounded good.

Here are some September reminders from last week:

New Escape-Ism album out September 7 on Merge. I’ve heard the record a few times and it’s great. We don’t have long to wait.

Sleep is playing in San Pedro September 15!!! Here’s your info.

We hope you dig the show. Next week’s is already racked up and ready to go.

Seek shade and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Henry Rollins

More From Henry Rollins

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 8/27 – 8/31/18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 8/27 – 8/31/18 With Today’s Top Tune, you too can take away five free downloads each and every week, including this week where we have new work from R&B crooner Allen Stone, who brings… Read More

Aug 27, 2018

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend Though it’s been over a week since her passing, I’m still finding it a bit difficult to listen to any music other than that of Aretha Franklin. The more remembrances… Read More

Aug 24, 2018

KCRW Presents: Summer Wind Down
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: Summer Wind Down Wow, that was fast. It’s nearly Labor Day and we’re already looking ahead to these new crop of shows that have been added to our KCRW Presents calendar: Hatchie at The… Read More

Aug 23, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed