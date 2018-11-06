KCRW Broadcast 501

I'm back from the US leg of the Slideshow dates. Thank you for coming to the shows. It's difficult being off the road but there's a lot of records to check out, so I'm keeping busy with that.

I had a chance to listen to the new High On Fire album, Electric Messiah, thanks to Fanatic Denise who sent me the tracks. My LP copy is in a long column of mailers leaning against a wall in my office. I'll find it one of these days.

Getting out of October and into November, we're going to switch gears a little, as you'll see on our track list below.

Really digging the new GØGGS Pre Strike Sweep album. I think we're running low in tracks from it to play. I hope you've had a chance to check this one out. When Chris Shaw and Ty Segall get together, it's always great, so run, do not walk to this one.

Also, I've had the chance to listen to the new J Mascis album Elastic Days several times over the last few weeks and it's another great one from Mr. J. This one comes out on the 9th. That's this Friday! I preordered mine, so I'll have to wait as it crawls through the mail.

This new Ty record looks pretty cool.

Oh Sees @ The Teragram on 10-31-18 was furious! What a band! Joe has a great venue.

Ms. Molly Nilsson @ The Echo on 11-01-18 was excellent. The new songs, wow!

Fanatic, we hope you dig the show.

So much new music to listen to. Oh, the agony!

Play your records and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi