ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HENRY
ROLLINS

HENRY<br>ROLLINSHENRY<br>ROLLINS

KCRW Broadcast 501

Fanatic! I got a few letters about last week's show, glad you liked it! I thought it was a pretty cool idea.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 04, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

I'm back from the US leg of the Slideshow dates. Thank you for coming to the shows. It's difficult being off the road but there's a lot of records to check out, so I'm keeping busy with that.

I had a chance to listen to the new High On Fire album, Electric Messiah, thanks to Fanatic Denise who sent me the tracks. My LP copy is in a long column of mailers leaning against a wall in my office. I'll find it one of these days.

Getting out of October and into November, we're going to switch gears a little, as you'll see on our track list below.

Really digging the new GØGGS Pre Strike Sweep album. I think we're running low in tracks from it to play. I hope you've had a chance to check this one out. When Chris Shaw and Ty Segall get together, it's always great, so run, do not walk to this one.

Also, I've had the chance to listen to the new J Mascis album Elastic Days several times over the last few weeks and it's another great one from Mr. J. This one comes out on the 9th. That's this Friday! I preordered mine, so I'll have to wait as it crawls through the mail.

This new Ty record looks pretty cool.

Oh Sees @ The Teragram on 10-31-18 was furious! What a band! Joe has a great venue.

Ms. Molly Nilsson @ The Echo on 11-01-18 was excellent. The new songs, wow!

Fanatic, we hope you dig the show.

So much new music to listen to. Oh, the agony!

Play your records and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Henry Rollins

More From Henry Rollins

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
The Sweet Sound of the Cuban Flute
KCRW Music Blog

The Sweet Sound of the Cuban Flute Cuban music fans all over the world know that Cuban musicians are virtuosos second to none. Cuban music originally formed as a uniquely symbiotic combination of Spanish décima poetry and… Read More

Nov 06, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 11.5 – 11.9.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 11.5 – 11.9.18 ​​​Let’s dive right into our free downloads for the week! Monday brings new work from East L.A. artists – who happen to be one of Travis Holcombe’s favorite hometown bands – The… Read More

Nov 05, 2018

Toro y Moi Premieres New Music on MBE
KCRW Music Blog

Toro y Moi Premieres New Music on MBE Toro y Moi (aka Chaz Bear) recently announced the followup album to his funk-filled 2017 release Boo Boo by dropping the audibly sweet track “Freelance.” The new record Outer Peace will be out January… Read More

Nov 02, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed