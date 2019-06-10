KCRW Broadcast 532

Fanatic. Our June off to a wobbly start with the passing of Roky Erickson late last month and the recent passing of Dr. John. We'll have a great track of his in next week's show. We have a great show lined up for you. This one was weeks in the making. I dragged from Los Angeles, to Peru and back again, where I finally finished it.

I've been in radio mode as of late, working every day on upcoming shows. I find that if I do it every day, the shows are better. I try not to be away from the work for more than a day or two. I don't know, something about staying in it seems to work. Luckily, it's a fairly portable set up, so I can get things done from almost anywhere I find myself.

I've done my best to not forget to keep reminding you about these shows:

CFM @ Zebulon: June 10, 17 & 24.

Kid Congo and the Pink Monkey Birds in June, like right now:

6/10 San Diego CA Casbah

6/11 Los Angeles CA Echo

6/12 Long Beach CA Alex’s Bar

6/13 Berkeley CA Ivy Room

6/14 San Francisco CA Bottom of the Hill

6/15 Sacramento CA Harlow’s

Kid and the band have a lot of shows coming up, so if they're coming to your area, you really don't want to miss them. The albums are great but when they hit it live, it's super extra great.

As far as our play list, Fanatic, what you have here is hopefully a great warm weather listening environment. As great as music is at all times, the warmer parts of the year are peak. I'm in my office and it's warm in here, some might say a little too warm but I like it. I started this Sunday's listening with the John Olson Solos Vol. 2 cassette and am now listening yet again to the Segye cassette by Tengger on Gurugurubrain. This recording just hit vinyl in a limited edition of 300 in red. It seems to be sold out on the bandcamp site but you might be able to find one on Discogs or elsewhere. Now back into it with another dose of John Olson and one of the many outfits he's a part of, here and there, now and then; Crazy Doberman. I'm listening to the Confused Debris From Slow Dreams cassette on Loki. This one's not easy to find. I've only seen the one copy I got last year. You want a full time job? Try keeping up with John Olson.

Anyway, Fanatic, we hope you dig the show and hope to see you at a show in the next several days.

Keep moving and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

