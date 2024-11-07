Latroit + History of House: KCRW Live from HQ
Intimate performances, fresh sounds, and candid conversations with a view.
History of House is a KCRW dream project. It was conceived by Australian producer Groove Terminator and fully realized in collaboration with LA-based, Grammy winning producer, composer, and mixer Latroit. The pair further collaborated with the multi-Grammy winning Soweto Gospel Choir to create an album of house music masterpieces, sung in Zulu. In the words of KCRW DJ and creative consultant Anne Litt: “[This project is] full of joy and positivity. You will know these songs. You will recognize their power and you will be transported.”
Prepare to be transported indeed, because the LA-based Latroit is bringing vivid life to house anthems including “Everybody’s Free,” “World Hold On,” and “Rose Rouge.” What you’ll witness by clicking into the video above is a crackling live band of performers from a range of African countries — Nhlanhla Zulu (piano), Sboniso Ncwane (percussion), Mthobisi Sibisi (guitar), Sandile Dlamini (bass), Ayanda Nxumalo (backing vocals), Baetile Sebata (backing vocals), and Nomvula Maneli (lead vocals). And in case that’s not quite robust enough for ya, they’re rounded out by LA gospel royalty DC6 Singers Collective. Plus, be sure to cue up the interview vid below to hear directly from Latroit and lead vocalist Nomvula Munnie about how the ambitious project originated, the similarities between house music and South African amapiano, and a whole lot more.
Credits:
KCRW Music Director: Alejandro Cohen
Interviewer: Anne Litt
Director / Editor / Colorist: Angie Scarpa
Director of Photography: Kylie Hazzard
Camera Operators: Kylie Hazzard, Ali Ivosevich, Angie Scarpa, Miko Scarpa
KCRW Recording / Mix Engineer: Katie Gilchrest
Assistant Recording Engineers: Hope Brush and Chandler Martin (Front of House)
Executive Producer: Ariana Morgenstern
Producers: Anna Chang and Liv Surnow
Digital Producer: Marion Hodges
Digital Editorial Director: Andrea Domanick
Lighting Design: Jason Groman
Art Director: Evan Solano
