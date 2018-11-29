ON AIR
Andrew Bayer Exclusive Mix

For fans of electronic music; producer, DJ and songwriter Andrew Bayer needs little introduction. Having already earned a Grammy nomination for his production work, and with two albums and major festivals such as Creamfields, Electronic Zoo and EDC Vegas behind him, Bayer has made quite an impact.

Dec 01, 2018

Now, Bayer has unveiled his third studio LP In My Last Life; solidifying his rightful seat among the top tier of influential musicians in electronic dance music. The eight-track effort offers an ethereal journey through love at different stages of life, while flooding our senses with raw emotion and musical inspiration.

We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Bayer to KCRW for an exclusive guest DJ set on Metropolis as he tours North America, including forthcoming dates in San Francisco, Seattle and here in DTLA Los Angeles at The Exchange on Friday, December 7th. For more information on tickets, visit http://www.inmylastlife.com/  




Tracklist:

1. Andrew Bayer feat. Alison May ‘Open End Resource’ [In My Next Life Mix] 
2. Genix ‘Kill Switch’ 
3. Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal ‘Only Road’ [Cosmic Gate Remix] 
4. Fatum & Declan James ‘Weapon’ 
5. Andrew Bayer feat. Ane Brun ‘Love You More’ [Andrew Bayer & Genix In My Next Life Mix] 
6. Above & Beyond feat. Richard Bedford ‘Northern Soul’ 
7. Andrew Bayer feat. Alison May ‘Immortal Lover’ [In My Next Life Mix] 
8. Andrew Bayer feat. Alison May ‘End Of All Things’ 

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

