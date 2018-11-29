Andrew Bayer Exclusive Mix

Now, Bayer has unveiled his third studio LP In My Last Life; solidifying his rightful seat among the top tier of influential musicians in electronic dance music. The eight-track effort offers an ethereal journey through love at different stages of life, while flooding our senses with raw emotion and musical inspiration.

We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Bayer to KCRW for an exclusive guest DJ set on Metropolis as he tours North America, including forthcoming dates in San Francisco, Seattle and here in DTLA Los Angeles at The Exchange on Friday, December 7th.







Tracklist:



1. Andrew Bayer feat. Alison May ‘Open End Resource’ [In My Next Life Mix]

2. Genix ‘Kill Switch’

3. Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal ‘Only Road’ [Cosmic Gate Remix]

4. Fatum & Declan James ‘Weapon’

5. Andrew Bayer feat. Ane Brun ‘Love You More’ [Andrew Bayer & Genix In My Next Life Mix]

6. Above & Beyond feat. Richard Bedford ‘Northern Soul’

7. Andrew Bayer feat. Alison May ‘Immortal Lover’ [In My Next Life Mix]

8. Andrew Bayer feat. Alison May ‘End Of All Things’