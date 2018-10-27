ON AIR
Chris Liebing Exclusive Mix

For the past 25 years, Techno veteran Chris Liebing has channeled his passions of music production, performance and broadcasting on a global level. More recently, Liebing opted to seek out new harmonic territory, taking aim at the heart, rather than the dancing feet.  

Oct 27, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The result is the actual slow burn of Burn Slow; a minimalist electronic epic and start of a new chapter for one of German techno’s leading authorities. Without straying too far from the foundation of techno beats, this album is moodier, slower, and more emotionally articulate than anything yet in Liebing’s three-decade long career.
We are thrilled to welcome Chris Liebing to KCRW for an exclusive guest set on Metropolis.

Photo courtesy of Chris Liebing

Track List:

1. Chris Liebing - And All Went Dark feat Polly Scattergood (Goldfrapp Remix), Mute

2. Radio Slave, SRVD, Patrick Mason - Elevate (Original Mix), Rekids

3 .Armand Van Helden - Witch Doktor (Agent Orange edit 2018), Strictly Rhythm

4. Austen/Scott - Space Taxi (Len Faki Hardspace Mix), LF RMX

5. Jon Hopkins - Singularity (ANNA Remix), Domino

6. DAF - Als wärs das letzte Mal (Boys Noize Remix), Grönland Records

7. ARTBAT - Planeta (Original Mix), Diynamic

8. Emptyset - Altogether Lost feat. Cornelius Harris (Ripperton‘s Underground Kingdom Mix), CLR

9. Chris Liebing - Card House feat. Miles Cooper Seaton, Mute

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

