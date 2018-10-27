Chris Liebing Exclusive Mix

The result is the actual slow burn of Burn Slow; a minimalist electronic epic and start of a new chapter for one of German techno’s leading authorities. Without straying too far from the foundation of techno beats, this album is moodier, slower, and more emotionally articulate than anything yet in Liebing’s three-decade long career.

We are thrilled to welcome Chris Liebing to KCRW for an exclusive guest set on Metropolis.