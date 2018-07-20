Damian Lazarus Metropolis Mix

ON AIR
Alongside his own DJ and production career, Damian Lazarus also acts as curator of musical events such as Day Zero, Get Lost, and Rebel Rave, and even his record label Crosstown Rebels. These achievements and more make him not only one of the most respected exponents of the contemporary house and techno scene, but also one of its key tastemakers and pathfinders.

Jul 21, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Throughout a long career, Damian Lazarus has worked tirelessly to maintain a constant flow of creativity and innovation within the house and techno sphere. Lazarus has found his niche creating mood-servicing soundtracks which elevate a given atmosphere and transport the listener.

Now, Damian Lazarus’ magical live project The Ancient Moons returns with Heart of Sky, released on July 20th. It combines Lazarus’s cosmic world influences with his love for ‘80s soul/funk.

To mark the announcement of Heart of Sky, we are thrilled to welcome Damian Lazarus & The Ancient Moons to Metropolis for an exclusive mix, only on KCRW. 


Track List:

1. Damian Lazarus & the Ancient Moons - unreleased
2. Jenia & Jinga - JimJum (Crosstown Rebels)
3. Solarc - Kissed by Fire (Rebellion) 
4. Gabriel Sordo & Andrew McDonnell - Musica Corporeus (Kindisch)
5. Alex Kennon - Misdeed (Oblack)
6. Made By Pete - So Long - Solomun remix (Crosstown Rebels)
7. Tibo Dabo - La Dorado (Rebellion)
8. Nick Curly - Maelstrom (Crosstown Rebels)
9. Osunlade - Momma’s Groove - Jimpster remix (Strictly Rhythm)
10. Waifs & Strays - Dipsco (Crosstown Rebels)
11. Leon & Dennis Cruz - My Hood - Ewan Pearson remix (Crosstown Rebels)
CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

