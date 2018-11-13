Daniel T. Exclusive Mix

Terndriup has also racked up remixes for heavyweights like Holy Ghost!, The Rapture, Poolside and Superhumanoids among others. This past September, Terndrup released the long-anticipated full-length debut: Heliotrope, his first proper LP under the name Daniel T.



The record is inspired by everything you’d see leafing through his record collection; from post-punk, new-age, funk, and pop hits of yesteryear. The end result has a clear palate of global taste filtered through Southern California influence.



Heliotrope is a dynamic landscape of sun-soaked sensibilities wading into pop territory. Its sense of nuance and fresh perspective overlay themes that pin it as a quintessentially LA record.



We welcome Daniel T. to KCRW for an exclusive guest DJ set on Metropolis.



Tracklist:



1. Msafiri Zawose - Nzala Urugu

2. Ruddy Thomas - People Make The World Go Round

3. Tom Tom Club - Won't Give You Up

4. Earth Wind & Fire - Kalimba Tree (Instrumental)

5. William B. - Elle Et Moi (Cool Mix)

6. Ryuichi Sakamoto - Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence (Ryuichi Sakamoto Remix)

7. U.S. Girls - Rosebud (Daniel T. Remix)

8. Alisha Chinai & Vijay Benedict - Zindagi Meri Dance Dance

9. Francis Bebey - Guinee (Turbotito Edit)

10. Romare - All Night

11. Oktoberklubben - Flying

12. Ron - Hai Capito O No?

13. Paula Tape - Playa Frenesì

14. Daniel T - Call (feat. Ohara Hale)

15. Axel Boman & Miljon - Forgot About You (Piano Version)