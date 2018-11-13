ON AIR
Daniel T. Exclusive Mix

LA-based DJ and producer Daniel Terndriup has earned his stripes as a local authority in underground and underrepresented electronic music. He’s produced heady house and astral dance tunes, and released records with cult labels like Throne Of Blood, Let’s Play House and DFA.

 

Nov 17, 2018

Terndriup has also racked up remixes for heavyweights like Holy Ghost!, The Rapture, Poolside and Superhumanoids among others. This past September, Terndrup released the long-anticipated full-length debut: Heliotrope, his first proper LP under the name Daniel T.

The record is inspired by everything you’d see leafing through his record collection; from post-punk, new-age, funk, and pop hits of yesteryear. The end result has a clear palate of global taste filtered through Southern California influence.

Heliotrope is a dynamic landscape of sun-soaked sensibilities wading into pop territory. Its sense of nuance and fresh perspective overlay themes that pin it as a quintessentially LA record.

We welcome Daniel T. to KCRW for an exclusive guest DJ set on Metropolis.


1. Msafiri Zawose - Nzala Urugu
2. Ruddy Thomas - People Make The World Go Round
3. Tom Tom Club - Won't Give You Up
4. Earth Wind & Fire - Kalimba Tree (Instrumental)
5. William B. - Elle Et Moi (Cool Mix)
6. Ryuichi Sakamoto - Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence (Ryuichi Sakamoto Remix)
7. U.S. Girls - Rosebud (Daniel T. Remix)
8. Alisha Chinai & Vijay Benedict - Zindagi Meri Dance Dance
9. Francis Bebey - Guinee (Turbotito Edit)
10. Romare - All Night
11. Oktoberklubben - Flying
12. Ron - Hai Capito O No?
13. Paula Tape - Playa Frenesì
14. Daniel T - Call (feat. Ohara Hale)
15. Axel Boman & Miljon - Forgot About You (Piano Version)

 

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

