Daniel T. Exclusive Mix

Terndriup has also racked up remixes for heavyweights like Holy Ghost!, The Rapture, Poolside and Superhumanoids among others. This past September, Terndrup released the long-anticipated full-length debut: Heliotrope, his first proper LP under the name Daniel T.
The record is inspired by everything you’d see leafing through his record collection; from post-punk, new-age, funk, and pop hits of yesteryear. The end result has a clear palate of global taste filtered through Southern California influence.
Heliotrope is a dynamic landscape of sun-soaked sensibilities wading into pop territory. Its sense of nuance and fresh perspective overlay themes that pin it as a quintessentially LA record.
We welcome Daniel T. to KCRW for an exclusive guest DJ set on Metropolis.
Tracklist:
1. Msafiri Zawose - Nzala Urugu
2. Ruddy Thomas - People Make The World Go Round
3. Tom Tom Club - Won't Give You Up
4. Earth Wind & Fire - Kalimba Tree (Instrumental)
5. William B. - Elle Et Moi (Cool Mix)
6. Ryuichi Sakamoto - Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence (Ryuichi Sakamoto Remix)
7. U.S. Girls - Rosebud (Daniel T. Remix)
8. Alisha Chinai & Vijay Benedict - Zindagi Meri Dance Dance
9. Francis Bebey - Guinee (Turbotito Edit)
10. Romare - All Night
11. Oktoberklubben - Flying
12. Ron - Hai Capito O No?
13. Paula Tape - Playa Frenesì
14. Daniel T - Call (feat. Ohara Hale)
15. Axel Boman & Miljon - Forgot About You (Piano Version)