ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

METROPOLIS

METROPOLISMETROPOLIS

Geotic Exclusive Mix

Los Angeles native and classically-trained musician Will Wiesenfeld make a bold departure from his earlier project, Baths, with new music made under the alias Geotic.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 03, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Geotic certainly succeeds in showcasing dance music as an experiential art with Abysma, an album inspired by his real-life travels around the world. According to the artist, the music on Abysma was never intended to be heard from a performance space, but rather in an ambient setting, with others or alone. The record seeks to transport listeners to a unique and calculated headspace, while remaining groove-centric for the seasoned fan.

Abysma is dance music created for at-home listening that will command your full attention and still make your body move. We are thrilled to welcome Geotic to KCRW for an exclusive guest mix for Metropolis.

Photo courtesy Of Mario Luna

Tracklist:
1. GACHA - Let Me Love You
2. Donato Wharton - Is That Why Yr Still On Earth
3. Akira Yamaoka - True
4. Björk - It’s In Our Hands
5. Chicane - No Ordinary Morning
6. Planningtorock - Human Drama
7. Guitar - House Full of Time
8. Donna Lewis - I Love You Always Forever
9. Styrofoam - A Heart Without A Mind
10. Kelly Lee Owens - Lucid
11. Coco Rosie - Noah’s Ark
12. Geotic - Maglev
[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

More From Metropolis

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
November Concert Picks from Rhythm Planet
KCRW Music Blog

November Concert Picks from Rhythm Planet Saturday, November 3 | Kenny Barron Quintet | Segerstrom Center for the Arts (Costa Mesa) At the age of 75, Kenny Barron is, quite simply, one of the finest jazz pianists… Read More

Oct 30, 2018

Christine and the Queens Live on MBE
KCRW Music Blog

Christine and the Queens Live on MBE Christine and the Queens’ music is seductive, sexy and full of desire, while also feeling raw and vulnerable. Add to this a glimmer of Michael Jackson, Slim Shady, G-Funk, and… Read More

Oct 29, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 10.29 – 11.2.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 10.29 – 11.2.18 Wondering what musical goodies await you this week on Today’s Top Tune? Let’s find out. We’re sharing a new song from BADBADNOTGOOD, featuring Little Dragon. Next, we check on a… Read More

Oct 29, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed