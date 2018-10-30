Geotic certainly succeeds in showcasing dance music as an experiential art with Abysma, an album inspired by his real-life travels around the world. According to the artist, the music on Abysma was never intended to be heard from a performance space, but rather in an ambient setting, with others or alone. The record seeks to transport listeners to a unique and calculated headspace, while remaining groove-centric for the seasoned fan.
Geotic Exclusive Mix
Los Angeles native and classically-trained musician Will Wiesenfeld make a bold departure from his earlier project, Baths, with new music made under the alias Geotic.
