With ten years of studio study backing extraordinary new releases, Kosh is one of the few upcoming Moroccan artists to keep an eye on. Born and raised in Casablanca, Kosh’s years in the U.S. seeded his interest in early acid tracks and Detroit techno. Whether playing DJ sets or performing live, Kosh knows how to subtly carry fans through different genres.

We are thrilled to welcome Kosh to KCRW for an exclusive guest mix on Metropolis. And the timing couldn’t be better: we’re in the midst of our Oasis Fest Sweepstakes: on June 30th, one lucky KCRW listener will be selected to attend the Oasis Festival in Marrakesh, Morocco for the best electronic line-up to date.

