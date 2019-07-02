Mr. Pauer Guest Mix

In Latin electrónica, DJ/Producer Mr. Pauer is considered a pioneer. He’s credited as the creator of "Electrópico", a fusion of electronic dance music with the sounds of Salsa, Zouk, Reggae, Cumbia, Dancehall, Merengue, and Kuduro. The result is a totally unique sound born in and of Miami culture — where Mr. Pauer has been shaping the scene from behind the decks for over twenty years.

He first received wider recognition for his debut album “Soundtrack”, which earned him a nomination for “Best Alternative Album” in the 2011 Latin Grammy Awards. A connoisseur, Mr. Pauer is an adept researcher of percussive rhythms from around the world.

We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Pauer back to KCRW for an exclusive guest mix on Metropolis.