Nightmares On Wax Mix

Metropolis

In his label’s own words:

The marriage of soul, hip-hop, dub and timeless club sounds that N.O.W. has been mutating and perfecting for years finds perhaps its most fluid form yet on his latest album in nearly half a decade, Shape The Future.

The resulting sound is both familiar and thrilling to longtime fans, with the kind of deep-in-the-pocket grooves and sticky melodies Nightmares on Wax is known for.

We are thrilled to welcome Nightmares On Wax to KCRW for an exclusive guest mix on Metropolis.