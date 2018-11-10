ON AIR
Ross From Friends Exclusive Mix

British producer Ross From Friends, a.k.a. Felix Clary Weatherall has ascended to become a leader in lo-fi house. He’s carved out a reputation for his sublime lowkey jams since he first offered hazy 2015 standout “(Talk To Me) You’ll Understand” and from his inaugural release on Brainfeeder with Aphelion EP.

Nov 10, 2018

Ross from Friends returned this summer with the long-awaited debut LP, Family Portrait — a nod to one very personal aspect of the record: the influence of Weatherhall’s parents, whose influence on his musical identity is clear — his father was a local DJ with a penchant for '80s Hi-NRG and Italo disco.

The record is a grand achievement, and Weatherall offers his unique blend of weirdness and nostalgic dance tunes as he progresses from his lo-fi house roots toward a more serrated soundscape.

We are thrilled to welcome Ross From Friends to KCRW for an exclusive guest mix on Metropolis as his tour continues, with upcoming live shows around the globe.

Photo courtesy Of Fabrice Bourgelle

Tracklist:

1. Il Guardiano Del Faro - Disco Davina
2. i:Cube vs Oeil Cube - Etire En Avant
3. Etienne Jaumet - Nuclear War
4. Craig Pruess - Buddham Sharanam
5. Albert Van Abbe - Klangblinder 2
6. DJ QU - Picazón
7. FaltyDL - Paradox Garage Part 1 (With Your Love)
8. SNS - Conflicts
9. Wolves Bay - Lost At Sea
10. Truncate - Dial (Heiko Laux Remix)
11. Probably Will - An End
CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

