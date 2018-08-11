Wax Motif Metropolis Mix

Notably, he’s been dubbed a leading tastemaker of G-house, a breakout fusion of dark, emotive deep house and hard-hitting hip-hop and bass-lines. With releases on record labels like Mixmash, Mad Decent and Dim Mak; Wax continues to innovate in the electronic music scene.

He’s delivered a killer exclusive guest mix for Metropolis ahead of his set at the highly anticipated debut of the All My Friends festival, hitting The Row at DTLA August 18th and 19th. This brand new, two-day music festival features a diverse lineup of electronic, rap, and pop artists. Get your tickets to All My Friends at www.amfdtla.com.

Track List:

1. Wax Motif - Wet

2. Wax Motif - Tokyo

3. Destructo & Wax Motif - Catching Plays acapella

4. Stardust - Music Sounds Better With You (Malaa & noizu remix)

5. GTA - ID

6. Keeld - Stupid

7. AC Slater & Chris Lorenzo - Giant Mouse

8. Wax Motif & Hunter Siegel - Wassup

9. Phlegmatic Dogs - Westcoaster

10. TS7 ft Slick Don - Real Raver

11. Cardi B - Bodak Yellow (CID edit)

12. GTA, Dillon Francis & Wax Motif - I Can't Hold On ft Anna Lunoe

13. Wax Motif - Make It Rain

14. Taiki nulight ft. Mikey B - Everybody In The Club

15. Travis Scott - Antidote acapella

16. DJ zinc & Chris Lorenzo - Gammy Elbow

17. Knife Party - Internet Friends (Future Cass remix)

18. Sumr Camp - Move

19. Aazar & Bellecour - Da Vinci

20. Calvin Harris & Disciples - How Deep Is Your Love acapella

21. Wax Motif - Krush Groove

22. DJ Snake & Mercer - Lets Get Ill

23. Drake - God Plan (Holy Goof edit)

24. Shaun Dean - D Double

25. Gorgon City - Motorola acapella

26. ID - ID

27. Wax Motif - Used 2 Be (Phlegmatic Dogs remix)