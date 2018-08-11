Wax Motif Metropolis Mix

Notably, he’s been dubbed a leading tastemaker of G-house, a breakout fusion of dark, emotive deep house and hard-hitting hip-hop and bass-lines. With releases on record labels like Mixmash, Mad Decent and Dim Mak; Wax continues to innovate in the electronic music scene.
He’s delivered a killer exclusive guest mix for Metropolis ahead of his set at the highly anticipated debut of the All My Friends festival, hitting The Row at DTLA August 18th and 19th. This brand new, two-day music festival features a diverse lineup of electronic, rap, and pop artists. Get your tickets to All My Friends at www.amfdtla.com.
Track List:
1. Wax Motif - Wet
2. Wax Motif - Tokyo
3. Destructo & Wax Motif - Catching Plays acapella
4. Stardust - Music Sounds Better With You (Malaa & noizu remix)
5. GTA - ID
6. Keeld - Stupid
7. AC Slater & Chris Lorenzo - Giant Mouse
8. Wax Motif & Hunter Siegel - Wassup
9. Phlegmatic Dogs - Westcoaster
10. TS7 ft Slick Don - Real Raver
11. Cardi B - Bodak Yellow (CID edit)
12. GTA, Dillon Francis & Wax Motif - I Can't Hold On ft Anna Lunoe
13. Wax Motif - Make It Rain
14. Taiki nulight ft. Mikey B - Everybody In The Club
15. Travis Scott - Antidote acapella
16. DJ zinc & Chris Lorenzo - Gammy Elbow
17. Knife Party - Internet Friends (Future Cass remix)
18. Sumr Camp - Move
19. Aazar & Bellecour - Da Vinci
20. Calvin Harris & Disciples - How Deep Is Your Love acapella
21. Wax Motif - Krush Groove
22. DJ Snake & Mercer - Lets Get Ill
23. Drake - God Plan (Holy Goof edit)
24. Shaun Dean - D Double
25. Gorgon City - Motorola acapella
26. ID - ID
27. Wax Motif - Used 2 Be (Phlegmatic Dogs remix)