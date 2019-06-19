Zapatilla Mix

It won't be much longer until the world becomes familiar with mysterious DJ/Producer Zapatilla. His tracks are characterized by warm yet melancholy vocals and a dizzying array of instrumentation, as exemplified on breakout track "Drifting".

His debut releases have been championed by many with their finger on the pulse of the electronic scene, including Annie Mac and PeteTong of the BBC, and was recently featured by Mixmag under "New Artists" and "Big Tunes".

With plenty of experience as an artist and producer, Zapatilla’s journey through the limelight has just begun. Keep an ear perked for his lo-fi indie sound — music tastemakers around the world are paying attention to this truly unique player.