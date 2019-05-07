Hannah Harding, the voice and songwriter behind Aldous Harding, doesn't take herself too seriously. Her latest album Designer showcases her talent for songwriting and her ability to deliver unique insight to the world around her. We'll hear tracks from the new album during a special set of music she recorded for KCRW at The Village last month.
Aldous Harding
Playlist
Credits
Musicians:
Hannah Harding - lead vocals, nylon and steel string guitar, keys
H. Hawkline - bass, backing vocals
Harry Bohay- electric guitar
Gwion Llewelyn - drums, flugelhorn, backing vocals
Mali Llywelyn- keyboard, backing vocals
Technical support:
Eric Liljestrand – Recording Engineer (The Village)
Gabe Burch – Assistant engineer (The Village)
Session edited for broadcast by JC Swiatek (KCRW)
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producer:
Mary Chellamy