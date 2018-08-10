ON AIR
Chromeo

Electro-funk duo Chromeo will be here to get the weekend started right. They bring a party wherever they go and stop by for a live set in the midst of an international tour, including appearances at Outside Lands and Bumbershoot.

Aug 10, 2018

Head Over Heels [Explicit]

Chromeo

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

Music News
KCRW Presents – Fall Round-Up
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents – Fall Round-Up I don’t know how we’re supposed to choose between two killer shows next month happening on the same Friday! Part of me wants to hang out under the bridge downtown and… Read More

Aug 09, 2018

Pan Caliente: Tropicália Festival 2018
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Tropicália Festival 2018 You wanted a Musica Indie multi-day music festival in Los Angeles? You got it! (Well…technically Long Beach…but close enough!) Tropicália, which made huge waves last year with a one-day event… Read More

Aug 09, 2018

Tomasz Stańko – An Appreciation
KCRW Music Blog

Tomasz Stańko – An Appreciation Tomasz Stańko, Poland’s most famous jazz trumpet player, passed away on July 29 at the age of 76. His life was a peek at modern history. Born near Krakow, Poland… Read More

Aug 07, 2018

