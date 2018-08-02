Aussie singer Hatchie has been dubbed the “dream pop idol of tomorrow” by Pitchfork. We see a bright future for this young artist and are happy to welcome her to our studio for her MBE debut.
Hatchie
Hatchie
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
