Hatchie

Aussie singer Hatchie has been dubbed the “dream pop idol of tomorrow” by Pitchfork. We see a bright future for this young artist and are happy to welcome her to our studio for her MBE debut.

Aug 02, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Sugar & Spice

Hatchie

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

