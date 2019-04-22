DONATE!

Kiefer Live on MBE

Hosted by
Kiefer

Kiefer Image by Robb Klassen

Kiefer Shackelford is a trained jazz pianist who also makes his own beats. His new album, Bridges, has him experimenting with analogue synths alongside his signature piano playing.  He's assembled a 5 piece jazz band for his KCRW performance live from the Village Studios.

Playlist
Credits

Musicians:
Kiefer Shackelford - Piano/Keys
Will Logan - Drums
Andy McCauley - Bass
Jonah Levine - Trombone
Sam Gendel - Alto Sax

Technical support:
Eric Liljestrand – Recording Engineer
Matt Dyson – Asst engineer
Duncan Brode, Steve Herbert, Jon Connolly - KCRW Engineers

Host:
Raul Campos

Producer:
Mary Chellamy

