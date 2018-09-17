Liza Richardson sits in for Jason Bentley.
Liza Richardson guest hosts
Liza Richardson sits in for Jason Bentley.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
More From Morning Becomes Eclectic
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats released their excellent sophomore album Tearing at the Seams earlier this year and have been on the road ever since. Inspired by personal drama, but full of hope, the new songs come alive on stage. We share highlights from a set recorded at Apogee studio, with host Anne Litt.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 9.17 – 9.21.18 This week’s five, free musical morsels include a throw-back from The Beta Band, who are celebrating an anniversary. Then, we share new work from station-favorites Guster, The Watson Twins, and Phosphorescent, who come to… Read More
Pan Caliente: Superfónicos – El Miedo (Track Premiere) Today we head to Austin, Texas, because there is always so much music going on there, even outside of those crazy weeks in March for SXSW. We focus on the… Read More