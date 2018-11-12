ON AIR
The Selecter

The Selecter were one of the key bands of theU.K. ska revival of the late '70s and early '80s. Led by singer -- and style icon -- Pauline Black, the band will stop by KCRW’s studio for a live set during their West Coast tour.

Nov 13, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Mary Chellamy

Rocktober

