The The

Legendary post-punk rockers The The have been out of public view for nearly 20 years and, when they announced tour dates earlier this year, many of them sold out immediately. They have a loyal and dedicated following, and for good reason – founder Matt Johnson has crafted some of the most lyrical masterpieces over his long and various career.

Sep 24, 2018

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

Music News
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 9.24 – 9.28.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 9.24 – 9.28.18 This week, as we do every week on Today’s Top Tune, we’re handing out free music for the taking! Let’s kick the week off with solo work from Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker.… Read More

Sep 24, 2018

Music For Your Weekend: Spotlight on The The
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend: Spotlight on The The When it recently came to my attention that seminal English post-punk band The The would be appearing on Morning Becomes Eclectic this coming Monday, in advance of the two L.A.… Read More

Sep 21, 2018

KCRW Presents: Ready for the Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: Ready for the Weekend How’s it possible that spring 2019 shows are already being booked?! I’m in soft-denial of it all, but it’s happening and they’re going to be good! These are the most… Read More

Sep 19, 2018

