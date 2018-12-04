It was a remake of the 1977 supernatural horror film ‘Suspiria’ that drew Thom Yorke to compose his first feature film score. We’ll hear about his film scoring process as well as a few live tracks from the film's soundtrack.
Thom Yorke
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Musician:
Thom Yorke -Vocals, keys, and guitar
Technical support:
Sam Petts-Davies - Engineer (Electric Lady Studios)
Zach Brown - Assistant Engineer (Electric Lady Studios)
JC Swiatek - Engineer (KCRW)
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Mary Chellamy
