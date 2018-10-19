Tom Schnabel and the musical genre called raï

Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel joins MBE guest host Aaron Byrd at 10am to talk about a musical genre called raï, which incorporates Arabic, flamenco, French chanson, jazz, and other styles into its mix.
Aaron Byrd
Rachel Reynolds
