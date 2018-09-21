Tom Schnabel celebrates two notable centennials

Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel drops by Morning Becomes Eclectic at 10am to celebrate two notable centennials. This year marks the 100-year annversary of French impressionist composer Debussey's death, and what would have been the 100th birthday of Leonard Bernstein.
