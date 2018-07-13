ON AIR
Tom Schnabel's Grand Performances preview

Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel joins us at 10am to preview an upcoming show at Grand Performances with Cuban pianist Dayramir Gonzalez and more.

Jul 13, 2018

Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel joins us at 10am to preview an upcoming show at Grand Performances with Cuban pianist Dayramir Gonzalez and more.

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

