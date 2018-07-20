ON AIR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

Wye Oak

Wye Oak is the perfect combo of indie rock and folk, and their latest release is their best yet. After performing as a duo for most of their career, they’ve expanded to a trio for their live shows and bring that new dynamic to our studio for a live session.

Jul 20, 2018

Wye Oak is the perfect combo of indie rock and folk, and their latest release is their best yet. After performing as a duo for most of their career, they’ve expanded to a trio for their live shows and bring that new dynamic to our studio for a live session.

The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs

Wye Oak

CREDITS

Musicians:
Jenn Wasner – Lead Vocals, Guitar
 Andy Stack – Drums/Electronics
 Will Hackney - Bass

Technical support:
Kat Yore – Recording Engineer
 Brandon Eggleston – Band Engineer
 Andrew Ackerly – Sound Intern

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

Music News
KCRW Presents: Stuck in the Middle with Summer
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: Stuck in the Middle with Summer We’ve officially hit the middle of summer. Personally, I’m counting the days until the start of fall; you, however, may be counting the various tan lines you have. But all… Read More

Jul 19, 2018

Farewell to LAMC 2018
KCRW Music Blog

Farewell to LAMC 2018 Our week in Nueva York has come to a close and Raul Campos, Ariana Morgenstern and myself are now back on the Best Coast, debriefing and gathering our thoughts about… Read More

Jul 18, 2018

Jóhann Jóhannsson – “Children of the New Dawn”
KCRW Music Blog

Jóhann Jóhannsson – “Children of the New Dawn” With the passing of certain artists, the loss hits immediately and keenly, given their monolithic stature. In other cases, their death may receive less fanfare, but their absence will be… Read More

Jul 17, 2018

