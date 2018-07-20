Wye Oak is the perfect combo of indie rock and folk, and their latest release is their best yet. After performing as a duo for most of their career, they’ve expanded to a trio for their live shows and bring that new dynamic to our studio for a live session.
Wye Oak
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Musicians:
Jenn Wasner – Lead Vocals, Guitar
Andy Stack – Drums/Electronics
Will Hackney - Bass
Technical support:
Kat Yore – Recording Engineer
Brandon Eggleston – Band Engineer
Andrew Ackerly – Sound Intern
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
