ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

RAUL
CAMPOS

RAUL<br>CAMPOSRAUL<br>CAMPOS

Latin Alternative Music Conference 2018

Raul Campos returns as host for the 19th annual Latin Alternative Music Conference in New York. Listen to this special edition of the program direct from the big apple with live in studio guests Jorge Drexler, Gabriel Garzon Montano, Mala Rodriguez and Ana Tijoux.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 14, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Raul Campos returns as host for the 19th annual Latin Alternative Music Conference in New York. Listen to this special edition of the program direct from the big apple with live in studio guests Jorge Drexler, Gabriel Garzon Montano, Mala Rodriguez and Ana Tijoux.

Jorge Drexler 5 MIN
Gabriel Garzon Montano 5 MIN
Mala Rodriguez 5 MIN
Ana Tijoux 5 MIN
[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Raul Campos

More From Raul Campos

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Pan Caliente: Chancha via Circuito – La Victoria (Video Premiere)
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Chancha via Circuito – La Victoria (Video Premiere) In 2008, Chancha via Circuito’s album Rodante, put the world on notice about a musical sub-genre in Buenos Aires that would eventually churn out some of the most delicious &… Read More

Aug 01, 2018

Rhythm Planet’s August Concert Picks
KCRW Music Blog

Rhythm Planet’s August Concert Picks August has arrived, and that means summer is racing by fast. Check-out these hot local events and enjoy the warm summer nights while they last! Thursday, August 2 | Peter… Read More

Jul 31, 2018

World Festival Preview: Bon Iver & TU Dance, Wye Oak, Metropolis Ensemble
KCRW Music Blog

World Festival Preview: Bon Iver & TU Dance, Wye Oak, Metropolis Ensemble One of KCRW’s most long-standing summertime traditions is presenting the World Festival series at the Hollywood Bowl, which continues this coming Sunday evening, August 5, with one of our most… Read More

Jul 30, 2018

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed