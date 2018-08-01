Raul Campos returns as host for the 19th annual Latin Alternative Music Conference in New York. Listen to this special edition of the program direct from the big apple with live in studio guests Jorge Drexler, Gabriel Garzon Montano, Mala Rodriguez and Ana Tijoux.
Latin Alternative Music Conference 2018
Raul Campos
