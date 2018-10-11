Azure Ray had a chance to revisit their early work, when a box of original reels from their first recordings appeared on their doorstep. That alone inspired them to create new songs. So for the last few months Maria Taylor and Orenda Fink traded music between Los Angeles and Omaha until they came up with new work they love including, "Palindrome."
Azure Ray: “Palindrome”
Azure Ray had a chance to revisit their early work, when a box of original reels from their first recordings appeared on their doorstep. That alone inspired them to create new songs. So for the last few months Maria Taylor and Orenda Fink traded music between Los Angeles and Omaha until they came up with new work they love including, "Palindrome."
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
More From Today's Top Tune
The Tender Things: “Oh Rosie” Heartless Bastards and Austin-based bassist Jessse Ebaugh started writing his own songs in 2016. Heartless Bastards decided to take a break, so he formed The Tender Things. Drawing from his experience as a bluegrass and country musician in his native Kentucky, he's laid down a timeless track called "Oh Rosie."
Tash Sultana: “Free Mind” If you have a chance to listen to Tash Sultana's debut album, you'll hear all 15 of the instruments she played on the recording; from the pan flute to the loop pedals. Sultana didn't stop there, as she produced, wrote, and performed all of the songs. "Free Mind" is a track that she spent years perfecting until it all fell into place.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Video Premiere: Gardens & Villa “Underneath the Moon” Gardens & Villa have been KCRW favorites for years now. For about as long as they’ve been releasing music, we’ve been playing it. I remember hearing “Orange Blossom” (one of… Read More
October Jukebox (Part 1) The fall season has started with a bumper crop of new releases and cool reissues, so we’ll feature many of them this week and next. We begin though with… Read More