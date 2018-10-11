ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNETODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

Azure Ray: “Palindrome”

Azure Ray had a chance to revisit their early work, when a box of original reels from their first recordings appeared on their doorstep. That alone inspired them to create new songs. So for the last few months Maria Taylor and Orenda Fink traded music between Los Angeles and Omaha until they came up with new work they love including, "Palindrome."

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 11, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Azure Ray had a chance to revisit their early work, when a box of original reels from their first recordings appeared on their doorstep. That alone inspired them to create new songs. So for the last few months Maria Taylor and Orenda Fink traded music between Los Angeles and Omaha until they came up with new work they love including, "Palindrome."

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

More From Today's Top Tune

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Video Premiere: Gardens & Villa “Underneath the Moon”
KCRW Music Blog

Video Premiere: Gardens & Villa “Underneath the Moon” Gardens & Villa have been KCRW favorites for years now. For about as long as they’ve been releasing music, we’ve been playing it. I remember hearing “Orange Blossom” (one of… Read More

Oct 10, 2018

October Jukebox (Part 1)
KCRW Music Blog

October Jukebox (Part 1) ﻿ The fall season has started with a bumper crop of new releases and cool reissues, so we’ll feature many of them this week and next. We begin though with… Read More

Oct 09, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 10.8 – 10.12.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 10.8 – 10.12.18 This week KCRW offers a fresh variety of songs, including a new one from Tash Sultana’s debut album. We unearth new projects from: Baths called Geotic, and Heartless Bastards bassist debuts The Tender… Read More

Oct 08, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed