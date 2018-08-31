Brett Dennen "Home Away From Home" Live on MBE
KCRW favorite Brett Dennen is known for his breezy pop songs, but his newest batch of tunes mines the LA-based singer's personal life for inspiration. On a recent visit to MBE with his band, Dennen performed "Home Away from Home," and let us in on how the song came about.
