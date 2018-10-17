Emily King: “Remind Me”

Emily King has just unveiled the first track from a full length album which is slated to drop in 2019. Here's what King says about her song "Remind Me:" “There was a moment where I became lost in my own little world. I felt everyday was the same. I could see myself doing the same things and thinking the same thoughts. I was confused and afraid to try. Then one day something made me change. I left where I was. And all these feelings returned. I felt an excitement in my bones. A joy in my heart. I was reminded.”