HALFNOISE: She Said

HalfNoise
Spearheaded by multi-instrumentalist Zac Farro, HALFNOISE is a way for his friends to get involved with the project and encourage each other to step out of their comfort zones and have some fun. "She Said" feels just like that: a bunch of friends making party music.
HalfNoise
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Maribou State: Feel Good ft. Khruangbin After touring their 2015 breakthrough debut album Portraits, Maribou State returned to their studios in London to work on new material, but didn't find the spark they needed. Instead of looking inward, they did the opposite and started taking trips to feed their creativity and piece together a sonic collage that would transport the listener to another country or place entirely in their mind. Houston trio Khruangbin are featured guests on "Feel Good."
Jesse Sykes & The Sweet Hereafter: Dewayne It's been a while since we heard from Jesse Sykes & The Sweet Hereafter. But have no fear: a new album is on its way for release in 2019! Their first new music in seven years comes in the form of a haunting love song to the streets of 1990's Seattle, as told by a young man who'd seen it all, "Dewayne."
Jóhann Jóhannsson: Children of the New Dawn Icelandic composerJóhann Jóhannsson passed away earlier this year, and the last music he created before his untimely death is the score to the upcoming horror film, Mandy. Director Panos Cosmatos says: “Jóhann went above and beyond, and I suspect to the limits of his sanity, to make the music for this movie. His words and his actions made him more than a great collaborator, they made him like a brother to me. I’m sad our time together was so brief but I’m very proud of what he accomplished on Mandy and I believe he was too.” We are proud to share "Children of the New Dawn."
Aki Kumar: Dum Maaro Dum The "Only Bombay Blues Man," Aki Kumar, left Mumbai intending to work as an engineer in Silicon Valley; instead, he discovered the blues. Blending Chicago-style blues with Bollywood Pop Aki Kumar recreates "Dum Maaro Dum," a song made popular by Asha Bhosle in 1971.
KCRW Track Premiere: Dev Ray “Can’t Hide” There’s something about this new single from L.A. based Dev Ray (So Many Wizards, Tomemitsu) – his first for Dangerbird – that manages to hit all of one’s pleasure centers… Read More
Cat Power – “Wanderer” Chan Marshall, the artist known as Cat Power, just recently announced her first album in six years, Wanderer, scheduled to be released on Domino Records the first week of October.… Read More