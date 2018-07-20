ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNETODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

Jóhann Jóhannsson: Children of the New Dawn

Icelandic composerJóhann Jóhannsson passed away earlier this year, and the last music he created before his untimely death is the score to the upcoming horror film, Mandy. Director Panos Cosmatos says: “Jóhann went above and beyond, and I suspect to the limits of his sanity, to make the music for this movie. His words and his actions made him more than a great collaborator, they made him like a brother to me. I’m sad our time together was so brief but I’m very proud of what he accomplished on Mandy and I believe he was too.” We are proud to share "Children of the New Dawn."

COMING SOON

Jul 24, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson passed away earlier this year, and the last music he created before his untimely death is the score to the upcoming horror film, Mandy. Director Panos Cosmatos says: “Jóhann went above and beyond, and I suspect to the limits of his sanity, to make the music for this movie. His words and his actions made him more than a great collaborator, they made him like a brother to me. I’m sad our time together was so brief but I’m very proud of what he accomplished on Mandy and I believe he was too.”  We are proud to share "Children of the New Dawn."

Children of the New Dawn (Single from the Mandy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Jóhann Jóhannsson

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

More From Today's Top Tune

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend When last we corresponded, Mexico was celebrating a big upset victory over Germany in the World Cup, and Los Angeles was in the middle of a triple digit heat wave.… Read More

Jul 20, 2018

KCRW Presents: Stuck in the Middle with Summer
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: Stuck in the Middle with Summer We’ve officially hit the middle of summer. Personally, I’m counting the days until the start of fall; you, however, may be counting the various tan lines you have. But all… Read More

Jul 19, 2018

Farewell to LAMC 2018
KCRW Music Blog

Farewell to LAMC 2018 Our week in Nueva York has come to a close and Raul Campos, Ariana Morgenstern and myself are now back on the Best Coast, debriefing and gathering our thoughts about… Read More

Jul 18, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed