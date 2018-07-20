Jóhann Jóhannsson: Children of the New Dawn

Icelandic composerJóhann Jóhannsson passed away earlier this year, and the last music he created before his untimely death is the score to the upcoming horror film, Mandy. Director Panos Cosmatos says: “Jóhann went above and beyond, and I suspect to the limits of his sanity, to make the music for this movie. His words and his actions made him more than a great collaborator, they made him like a brother to me. I’m sad our time together was so brief but I’m very proud of what he accomplished on Mandy and I believe he was too.” We are proud to share "Children of the New Dawn."