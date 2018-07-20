ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNETODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

Jordan Rakai Live on MBE: Eye To Eye

A rare talent emerging from London's current nexus of jazz, hip-hop, and electronic music, Jordan Rakei recently paid a visit to MBE where he recorded an exclusive version of a song we love, "Eye To Eye."

COMING SOON

Jul 27, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

A rare talent emerging from London's current nexus of jazz, hip-hop, and electronic music, Jordan Rakei recently paid a visit to MBE where he recorded an exclusive version of a song we love, "Eye To Eye."


[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

More From Today's Top Tune

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend When last we corresponded, Mexico was celebrating a big upset victory over Germany in the World Cup, and Los Angeles was in the middle of a triple digit heat wave.… Read More

Jul 20, 2018

KCRW Presents: Stuck in the Middle with Summer
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: Stuck in the Middle with Summer We’ve officially hit the middle of summer. Personally, I’m counting the days until the start of fall; you, however, may be counting the various tan lines you have. But all… Read More

Jul 19, 2018

Farewell to LAMC 2018
KCRW Music Blog

Farewell to LAMC 2018 Our week in Nueva York has come to a close and Raul Campos, Ariana Morgenstern and myself are now back on the Best Coast, debriefing and gathering our thoughts about… Read More

Jul 18, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed