A rare talent emerging from London's current nexus of jazz, hip-hop, and electronic music, Jordan Rakei recently paid a visit to MBE where he recorded an exclusive version of a song we love, "Eye To Eye."
Jordan Rakai Live on MBE: Eye To Eye
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
