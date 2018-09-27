ON AIR
Jungle: "Smile" Live on MBE

Jungle’s highly anticipated sophomore album was heavily influenced by their time living in Los Angeles. When The UK band came to Morning Becomes Eclectic, we asked them to play “Smile” and share a bit about the track.

Oct 05, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Jungle's highly anticipated sophomore album was heavily influenced by their time living in Los Angeles. When The UK band came to Morning Becomes Eclectic, we asked them to play "Smile" and share a bit about the track. 

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

