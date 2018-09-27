Jungle’s highly anticipated sophomore album was heavily influenced by their time living in Los Angeles. When The UK band came to Morning Becomes Eclectic, we asked them to play “Smile” and share a bit about the track.
Jungle: "Smile" Live on MBE
Ariana Morgenstern
