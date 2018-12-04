Karen O. and Danger Mouse: “Lux Prima”

Iconic artists Karen O. and Danger Mouse recently unveiled their debut as a duo! "Lux Prima" is the first song they wrote and serves as a blueprint for their forthcoming album.
Karen O & Danger Mouse
Iconic artists Karen O. and Danger Mouse recently unveiled their debut as a duo! "Lux Prima" is the first song they wrote and serves as a blueprint for their forthcoming album.
Iconic artists Karen O. and Danger Mouse recently unveiled their debut as a duo! "Lux Prima" is the first song they wrote and serves as a blueprint for their forthcoming album.
Karen O & Danger Mouse
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Django Django: "In Your Beat" Live On MBE UK art-rockers Django Django took a turn towards pop on their 3rd album, Marble Skies. Said to be their most confident release to date, we welcomed them back to KCRW studios for a live set. We offer "In Your Beat" recorded exclusively for Morning Becomes Eclectic.
The Traveling Wilburys "End of the Line" Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, and Roy Orbison aka The Traveling Wilburys formed out of friendship. This super group released an amazing album that garnered a Grammy and countless accolades in 1988. Proving their enduring chemistry and collective genius, "End of the Line" sounds as good today as it did 30 years ago. Go ride into the sunset with "End of the Line!"
A Winter Gems Playlist This week we feature some new sides and reissues that I’m digging, starting with two big band albums with a Latin touch. First, Carlos Henriquez, bassist with the Jazz at… Read More
Top Ten Most Slept On Albums of 2018 As you might imagine, it is a difficult and sometimes daunting task to narrow down our Top Ten lists every year. Each DJ has their own criteria as to why certain… Read More