Laura Jean Anderson: “Thinkin Bout You”

Based in Los Angeles, Laura Jean Anderson simply strums an electric guitar beside unfiltered vocals on "Thinkin Bout You." The results are pristine.
Laura Jean Anderson
Laura Jean Anderson
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Young Fathers: “Toy” "Toy" is an energetic track you'll find on Young Fathers new album. Yes, it's unique and exhilarating but it's also subversive upon a closer listen. Sonically leaner and more muscular than past material, "Toy," takes a poke at the worldwide political climate we're living in.
Joe Jackson: “Fabulously Absolute” 40 years into his career, legendary songwriter Joe Jackson returns with his 20th studio album in early 2019. After the band's last tour, Jackson gathered them in a recording studio and came up with eight new original songs based on comedy and tragedy just like "Fabulously Absolute."
