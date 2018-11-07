Metric: “Now or Never Now”

When asked about Metric's song "Now or Never Now" Emily Haines says: "When you’re suddenly confronted with the fact that you’re rapidly running out of time to take action in your life, it isn’t always pretty. You can no longer afford the luxury of words like “eventually”, or indulge in the usual superficial fixes. “Now or Never Now” is the song for anyone who has stagnated, paralyzed by past failures (real or imagined), in a state of regret. It’s the song for that point when you realize there’s no escaping what you’re trapped in unless you’re willing to get hurt again. Everything sucks in an exhilarating way. There’s nothing left to do but start over."