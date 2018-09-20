Mitre: “El Callejón del Beso”

Mitre is a Mexican duo based in Los Angeles. “El Callejón del Beso” (or "The Alley of the Kiss") is inspired by a romantic 19th-Century Mexican legend, where two lovers are kept apart by social barriers.
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Phosphorescent “New Birth in New England” October brings a much-anticipated full-length recording from Phosphorescent, their first in five years. It's also the story of what took place for the band's founder Matthew Houck during that time; he fell in love, started a family, moved across country, and built a studio from the ground up. Blending the earthy with the incandescent, here's a characteristic snapshot from the record, "New Birth in New England."
The Watson Twins: “Hustle and Shake” It's a fact that sibling harmonies are as tight as you can get. Case in point: The Watson Twins - identical sisters who co-wrote and sang all the parts together for the first time on their forthcoming album, "Duo." Inspired by their Nashville backdrop, "Hustle and Shake" is an original twangy folk tune.
The Beta Band: “Dr. Baker” Innovative and avant-garde, The Beta Band didn't yield many recordings during their short time together, but what they did release still sounds fresh. Marking the 20th anniversary of their compilation, The Three EPs, a newly re-mastered vinyl pressing has been issued, proving that tracks like today's selection, "Dr. Baker," sounds just as good today as they did in 1998!
