Nana Adjoa: Down At The Root

Dutch-Ghanaian singer/songwriter Nana Adjoa says "Down At The Root" is about a place people are looking for whether they are aware of it or not, and imagine reaching it.
Very Be Careful: Dos Corazones LA’s Very Be Careful rushed into an abandoned studio, replete with old instruments and a 64 track analog console to record their new album. Within 2 days, they recorded and finished their songs without overdubs. The experience pushed their Afro-Colombian rhythms further in "Dos Corazones."
Jorge Drexler: Telefonía Grammy and Oscar winning artist Jorge Drexler reflects on love and technology on “Telefonía,” as he praises this modern device as a way to shorten the distance between two hearts. We hope he performs the song live when he plays LAMC's Central Park SummerStage on Saturday.
Tomasa Del Real: Si o No Chilean rapper Tomasa Del Real was a sought after tattoo artist in her native Chile, before she turned "Queen of Neo-Perro"(the dance and culture that surrounds Reggaetón). Known for flipping the genre's machismo on its head, "Si O No" is a catchy track from her new album.
