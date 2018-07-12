ON AIR
Nana Adjoa: Down At The Root

Dutch-Ghanaian singer/songwriter Nana Adjoa says "Down At The Root" is about a place people are looking for whether they are aware of it or not, and imagine reaching it.

Jul 19, 2018

Down at The Root

Nana Adjoa

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

