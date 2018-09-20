ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNETODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

Sure Sure: "Lie Lie Lie"

Collaborative Highland Park indie-pop outfit Sure Sure take a grassroots approach to making music in their house-turned-studio. "Lie Lie Lie" is a sunny song about a bad habit. 

COMING SOON

Sep 26, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Collaborative Highland Park indie-pop outfit Sure Sure take a grassroots approach to making music in their house-turned-studio. "Lie Lie Lie" is a sunny song about a bad habit. 

Lie Lie Lie

Sure Sure

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

More From Today's Top Tune

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
KCRW Presents: Ready for the Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: Ready for the Weekend How’s it possible that spring 2019 shows are already being booked?! I’m in soft-denial of it all, but it’s happening and they’re going to be good! These are the most… Read More

Sep 19, 2018

Rhythm Planet’s New Music Picks
KCRW Music Blog

Rhythm Planet’s New Music Picks We begin this week by remembering singer Rachid Taha, the French-Algerian rock star who passed away on September 12 at his home in Paris. In his New York Times obituary, critic… Read More

Sep 18, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 9.17 – 9.21.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 9.17 – 9.21.18 This week’s five, free musical morsels include a throw-back from The Beta Band, who are celebrating an anniversary. Then, we share new work from station-favorites Guster, The Watson Twins, and Phosphorescent, who come to… Read More

Sep 17, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed