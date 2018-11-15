ON AIR
The Crystal Method: "Ghost In The City"

Crushing beats prevail as The Crystal Method delivers "Ghost In The City," a narrative driven anthem featuring singer/songwriter Amy Kirkpatrick.

Nov 15, 2018

Crushing beats prevail as The Crystal Method delivers "Ghost In The City," a narrative driven anthem featuring singer/songwriter Amy Kirkpatrick. 

Ghost In The City

The Crystal Method feat. Le Castle Vania & Amy Kirkpatrick

Ariana Morgenstern

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Track Premiere: Emmit Fenn – "Yellow"
KCRW Music Blog

Track Premiere: Emmit Fenn – "Yellow" Emmit Fenn made his voice heard in 2017, with two EP release: Prologue and Eclipse. They both showcased his versatility in production, songwriting, and composing. Growing up in Berkley, CA, he made it…

Nov 14, 2018

NPR Music x KCRW: Tiny Desk Talks
KCRW Music Blog

NPR Music x KCRW: Tiny Desk Talks NPR Music is proud to introduce their newest series, "Tiny Desk Talks" fueled by Lagunitas Brewing Company. KCRW took part in an intimate conversation about music in film with composer…

Nov 13, 2018

Jerry González, Latin Jazz Heavyweight, RIP
KCRW Music Blog

Jerry González, Latin Jazz Heavyweight, RIP I first saw Jerry González and his Fort Apache Band in action at the Jazz Bakery in 1995, then at a small, short-lived club called The Ashgrove on the Santa Monica…

Nov 13, 2018

