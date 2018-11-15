The Crystal Method: “Ghost In The City”

Crushing beats prevail as The Crystal Method delivers "Ghost In The City," a narrative driven anthem featuring singer/songwriter Amy Kirkpatrick.
The Crystal Method feat. Le Castle Vania & Amy Kirkpatrick
Crushing beats prevail as The Crystal Method delivers "Ghost In The City," a narrative driven anthem featuring singer/songwriter Amy Kirkpatrick.
Crushing beats prevail as The Crystal Method delivers "Ghost In The City," a narrative driven anthem featuring singer/songwriter Amy Kirkpatrick.
The Crystal Method feat. Le Castle Vania & Amy Kirkpatrick
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
The Sea and Cake: "These Falling Arms" Live On MBE Chicago stalwarts The Sea and Cake have mastered their particular brand of sophisticated pop, making them one of the hidden treasures of the indie rock world. On a recent visit to Morning Becomes Eclectic they left us with an exclusive version of "These Falling Arms" for your listening pleasure.
Track Premiere: Emmit Fenn – “Yellow” Emmit Fenn made his voice heard in 2017, with two EP release: Prologue and Eclipse. They both showcased his versatility in production, songwriting, and composing. Growing up in Berkley, CA, he made it… Read More
NPR Music x KCRW: Tiny Desk Talks NPR Music is proud to introduce their newest series, “Tiny Desk Talks” fueled by Lagunitas Brewing Company. KCRW took part in an intimate conversation about music in film with composer… Read More