The Midnight Hour Live on MBE: Black Beacon

Two of hip-hop's most skilled composers, Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest and Adrian Younge, partner up as The Midnight Hour. Their newly-released self-titled debut is a favorite across our airwaves. Their recent visit to the KCRW studios was outstanding, and so we're excited to share "Black Beacon," as performed live on MBE.

Aug 03, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Two of hip-hop's most skilled composers, Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest and Adrian Younge, partner up as The Midnight Hour. Their newly-released self-titled debut is a favorite across our airwaves. Their recent visit to the KCRW studios was outstanding, and so we're excited to share "Black Beacon," as performed live on MBE. 

