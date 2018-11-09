ON AIR
The Sea and Cake: "These Falling Arms" Live On MBE

Chicago stalwarts The Sea and Cake have mastered their particular brand of sophisticated pop, making them one of the hidden treasures of the indie rock world. On a recent visit to Morning Becomes Eclectic they left us with an exclusive version of "These Falling Arms" for your listening pleasure.

Nov 09, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

