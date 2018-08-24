Thomas Dybdahl: “Look at What We've Done”

Thomas Dybdahl
Thomas Dybdahl
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever: “An Air Conditioned Man” Live on MBE The rollicking guitar pop of Aussie band Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever captured our attention at SXSW last year, and their recent MBE session fulfilled their promise. On this edition of Today's Top Tune Live on MBE, we hear from Fran and Tom, who usually write fictional characters and why they chose to work a little differently on "An Air Conditioned Man."
The Growlers: “Problems III” The Growlers have been forging their twisted musical path for almost a decade now. Their latest endeavor (along with their own festival, Beach Goth) comes in the form of a gritty, new full-length that hearkens back to the DIY vintage sound we came to love. Check out "Problems III."
Music For Your Weekend Though it’s been over a week since her passing, I’m still finding it a bit difficult to listen to any music other than that of Aretha Franklin. The more remembrances… Read More
KCRW Presents: Summer Wind Down Wow, that was fast. It’s nearly Labor Day and we’re already looking ahead to these new crop of shows that have been added to our KCRW Presents calendar: Hatchie at The… Read More