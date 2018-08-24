ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNETODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

Thomas Dybdahl: “Look at What We've Done”

Thomas Dybdahl offers one of the most beautiful songs in his new opus, "Look At What We've Done," a slinky gem made for late night romance.

COMING SOON

Aug 29, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Thomas Dybdahl offers one of the most beautiful songs in his new opus, "Look At What We've Done," a slinky gem made for late night romance. 

 

Look At What We've Done

Thomas Dybdahl

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

More From Today's Top Tune

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend Though it’s been over a week since her passing, I’m still finding it a bit difficult to listen to any music other than that of Aretha Franklin. The more remembrances… Read More

Aug 24, 2018

KCRW Presents: Summer Wind Down
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: Summer Wind Down Wow, that was fast. It’s nearly Labor Day and we’re already looking ahead to these new crop of shows that have been added to our KCRW Presents calendar: Hatchie at The… Read More

Aug 23, 2018

Straight No Chaser magazine profile on KCRW!
KCRW Music Blog

Straight No Chaser magazine profile on KCRW! UK Magazine Straight No Chaser was first launched in 1988 as a “designer fanzine,” calling itself the “magazine of World Jazz Jive.” The magazine, co-edited by KCRW favorite Gilles Peterson,… Read More

Aug 22, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed